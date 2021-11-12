Tatiana Maslany Becomes She-Hulk in Marvel First Look

Remember last year when Tatiana Maslany said in an interview she was not playing the title role in Marvel’s She-Hulk series? (“That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand,” was her exact quote.) Well, it turns out that was a lie.

As part of Marvel’s Disney+ Day Special (you can only watch it on Disney+ at this link), Marvel gave its first look at the upcoming She-Hulk series, with none other than Tatiana Maslany starring as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner. She also happens to be a crusading attorney and a giant green superhero in her spare time. The teaser includes the first brief glimpse of Maslany’s She-Hulk, plus the return of Mark Ruffalo as both Bruce Banner and the Hulk.

While you have to subscribe to Disney+ to watch the special and the She-Hulk teaser, here are a few images from the footage:

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

See Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. “She-Hulk” will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth. The new comedy series coming to Disney+ in 2022 is directed by executive producer Kat Coiro with Anu Valia also directing. Executive producer Jessica Gao serves as head writer.

It’s interesting that they bill the show as a “comedy series” and not, like, a “legal thriller.” While there has been some serious She-Hulk comics, she’s also starred in some very humorous books. John Byrne’s Sensational She-Hulk of the late ’80s and early ’90s was famous for breaking the fourth wall; She-Hulk knew she was in a comic, and would address the audience and even Byrne about the way she was written and drawn. If the new show borrowed from that technique, it could be a lot of fun and stand out from the rest of the MCU.

