‘The Acolyte’: Did the Reveal of the Sith Master Work?

Well now we know that The Acolyte’s mysterious Sith Lord turned out to be (SPOILER ALERT) Qimir. Did the reveal work? To most fans watching the show, Qimir was the obvious (and maybe even only) suspect in the cast. But is it bad to be obvious? And how will this reveal impact the remaining three episodes of the season?

That’s the subject of our discussion of the latest Star Wars episode. Our panel of experts discuss how Qimir’s reveal alleviates some of the issues we previously always had in The Phantom Menace, why Qimir is a more interesting villain than Palaptine, and whether the way the show used cortosis could have been handled any better. You can watch our full review and breakdown of Episode 5, “Night,” below:

