‘The Batman’ Will Focus On ‘The Soul of Bruce Wayne’

When you make yet another version of Batman, you have to figure out a way to make it different than the previous iterations. We’ve already seen the early days of Batman, and his colorful campy adventures, other early days of Batman, and an older, grumpier Dark Knight. So what can director Matt Reeves’ The Batman bring to the table?

According to the film’s co-writer, Mattson Tomlin, his movie will also be about the early days of Batman — but he’ll be “a younger version than the most recent versions that we’ve seen.” (That would be Batfleck from the DCEU.) In addition, Tomlin told Den of Geek that his script is focused more on the character’s “soul”:

I think that Matt Reeves as a filmmaker, if you look at any of his work, whether or not it’s Let Me In or Cloverfield or the Planet of the Apes movies, he’s always coming from a point of emotion, it’s never the big action thing. It’s always, what is this character’s soul?

Batman, Tomlin explained, is “somebody who has gone through this trauma, and then everything that he’s doing is then a reaction to that, rather than shy away from that.” He expects The Batman to “leans into that in some very fun and surprising ways.” Ah yes, fun stuff about enduring the trauma of your parents dying in front of you.

The Batman opens in theaters on October 1, 2021. Tomlin also wrote the script for Project Power, which is now available on Netflix.