The overarching theme of The Last of Us is gaining or losing your humanity. And the way you regain your humanity on this show is through loving someone. We’ve seen that idea numerous times already through the first five episodes of the show’s first season, including this week through the characters of Henry and Sam. It’s also shown in the way some characters, like Joel, protect the people they love from harm. Or, sometimes they try, but they fail.

In our latest The Last of Us video, we break down the full episode, looking at how that theme about love and humanity is charged all through Episode 5, “Endure and Survive.” We also look at this week’s big changes from The Last of Us game (like making Sam deaf), as well as all the Easter eggs and little details you might have missed. Watch the full video below:

