New ‘The Marvels’ Poster Reveals the Film Has Been Delayed

When Marvel fans roll into theaters today to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, they might spot a brand-new poster for The Marvels, the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film that partners Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau for a new cosmic team-up.

But if they look closely at the poster they will see that the film’s release has been pushed back. Previously scheduled for a theatrical debut in late July of 2023, the movie will now premiere in early November.

The poster also includes our first look at Parris’ new costume. It’s sort of hard to see on such a small image, but it looks like Ms. Marvel’s costume has been tweaked from the one she wore on the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series as well. (And by the by, Ms. Marvel’s casting a shadow that looks like the emblem on her costume is pretty cool.)

With that change of release date, here is what the upcoming Marvel release calendar looks like. You may note that there are a lot of TV shows listed on here without firm release dates, including the very next MCU TV show, Secret Invasion.

Because of Marvel’s complex calendar, changing the release date of one film often requires the shuffling of their entire upcoming lineup. But in this case, Marvel didn’t have a film set for the fall of 2023. (They typically don’t release more than three films in a calendar year and this year they have Quantumania in February, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in early May, and now The Marvels in the fall.)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters. The next Marvel film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still on track for its scheduled release date on May 5, 2023.

