The biggest show on Netflix last week — by a huge margin, was The Night Agent, the new thriller from The Shield creator Shawn Ryan. Subscribers watched 168 million hours of the show in its first handful of days of release, making it the second most-watched Netflix premieres in 2023 after Ginny & Goergia: Season 2. To put that in perspective, Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 is now one of the ten most-watched shows in Netflix history.

So this news was probably inevitable: Netflix has now renewed The Night Agent for a second season. Here was series creator Shawn Ryan’s comment on the news:

"The last week has been a whirlwind as we've finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world. To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn't be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans."

Here is The Night Agent’s official synopsis:

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings -- until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.

The full first season of The Night Agent is now streaming on Netflix.