The Problem With Wanda’s ‘Doctor Strange’ Storyline

The following post contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Get angry at us for spoiling the movie after this warning and we will stick you in the Hex from WandaVision and make you believe it is the 1950s all over again.

By far, the most controversial element of the new Doctor Strange sequel is its depiction of Wanda Maximoff, who turns out to be the film’s surprise villain. Wanda, played by Elizabeth Olsen, hasn’t always been the most morally upstanding character; don’t forget she was introduced as a villain in Age of Ultron, and she did some pretty bad stuff in WandaVision too. But that show seemed to end with the character letting go over her grief and trying to move on from the death of her family. Then Multiverse of Madness comes along and she’s slaughtering superheroes to get what she wants.

Did Wanda’s storyline work? Did Marvel botch one of their best characters? That’s the subject of our latest Doctor Strange video, which features ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey and Matt Singer, along with writer Adam Lance Garcia, debating how Sam Raimi’s Multiverse of Madness used Wanda, and whether it gave the character a fitting farewell, or ruined an otherwise classic MCU hero. Watch their debate below:

