‘The Simpsons’ Announces New Disney+ Christmas Short

Just in time for the holidays, The Simpsons has a brand-new short on Disney+. This one is appropriately titled “Feliz Navidad.” In addition to the typical crew, the short features guest stars Andrea, Matteo, and Virginia Bocelli.

Here is the short’s official synopsis, via a Disney press release:

Homer surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: an unforgettable performance from Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli and his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia

I can’t wait for all the “D’oh-re-mi!” jokes.

““Feliz Navidad” is the sixth Simpsons short to date on Disney+, following “The Force Awakens From Its Nap,” “The Good, the Bart, and the Loki,” “Plusaversary,” “When Billie Met Lisa,” and “Welcome to the Club.” All five previous shorts are already streaming on Disney+. The service also has two additional Simpsons shorts, “The Longest Daycare” and “Playdate With Destiny” that originally debuted in movie theaters. (“The Longest Daycare” played in front of Ice Age: Continental Drift; “Playdate With Destiny,” was attached to the theatrical release of Pixar’s Onward.)

And of course, Disney+ also offers every episode of The Simpsons TV show proper as well, from Seasons 1 all the way through last year’s Season 33. New episodes of The Simpsons continue to air on Fox; the show is currently in its 34th season. In fact, the very first episode of the show from 1989, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire,” was a Christmas episode that introduced the family’s dog, Santa’s Little Helper. So that dog is at least 34 years old now. Woof.

“Feliz Navidad” premieres on Disney+ on December 15.

