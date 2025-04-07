Mike White Reveals Sex Scene Cut From ‘White Lotus’ Finale

The following post contains SPOILERS for The White Lotus Season 3.

A key scene scrapped from Sunday night’s Season 3 finale of The White Lotus would have linked two characters in a romantic way even though they never shared a single minute of screen time.

Scene Would Have Featured Piper Losing Her Virginity

In the final episode of the season, we see Piper Ratliff (Sarah Catherine Hook) return from her overnight stay at a monastery where she was considering to live for the next year.

To her mother’s (Parker Posey) relief, Piper found the food and accommodations at the monastery to not be up to her standards as a well-off college student from North Carolina. She’s rewarded with a quick shopping trip and some piña coladas made from coconut milk that is “off.”

While the rest of her family’s story continues during the episode, Piper’s arc mostly ends there. The White Lotus writer and creator Mike White has revealed there was originally a lot more planned for Piper in the finale.

In an early episode of Season 3, older brother Saxon does his best to let everyone know Piper is still a virgin. White said during the latest episode of The White Lotus Official Season 3 Podcast that Piper was set to change that in the finale.

“The part that was cut, too, which is very disappointing, is that she decides to lose her virginity in the script in the last episode,” White said.

The scene, by White’s estimation, would have added another 10 minutes to the already 90-minute episode.

“There’s a whole scene where she’s like ‘It’s true Saxon’s right about this one thing. I need to get this over with,’” White explained.

Who Did Piper Haver Sex With In Scene Cut From Finale?

Not only would the scrapped scene added more depth to the Piper character, it also would have potentially intertwined her story with another person at the White Lotus that she never crossed paths with the entire season.

READ MORE: Wait, Did A Real-Life Murder Happen At Resort Featured On The White Lotus?

White said during the podcast episode that Piper eventually finds herself in the resort’s restaurant where she is looking for someone to have sex with. She eventually zeros in on Zion (Nicholas Duvernay), son of newly-minted millionaire and possible future spa owner Belinda (Natasha Rothwell).

Nicholas Duvernay in the season 3 finale of The White Lotus Warner Bros. Discovery press photo loading...

“It had a little bit of a rom-com vibe in the middle of, you know, trying to kill the family with the pong-pong fruit,” White said. “It just felt like I was trying to do too much.”

HBO announced in January that it has renewed The White Lotus for a fourth season.

Get our free mobile app