‘The Witcher’ Returns in First Season 2 Teaser

The Witcher is back — at least for a few seconds.

The second season of the hit fantasy series on Netflix is still several months away, but the first teaser for the show just debuted as part of Netflix’s “Geeked Week.” (Isn’t every week on every streaming service Geeked Week these days? Whatever.) The trailer focuses on Ciri, but there’s something else in there too. Netflix’s official site reads “see if you can decipher the hidden message within.” Well, can you? Watch carefully:

Plus there’s even more good news for Witcher fans. Something called Witcher Con is coming next month. What is it? Who’s involved? Who knows. But it takes place on July 9, so mark your calendars. (We’re guessing there’ll be a new trailer that runs more than a few seconds.)

The first season of The Witcher became one of Netflix’s biggest original hits when it debuted in the winter of 2019. Based on the Polish book series by Andrej Sapkowski, the series stars Henry Cavill as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia. In addition to The Witcher’s second season, Netflix is also working on a live-action prequel show titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is set centuries before Geralt’s adventures and supposedly will show the beginnings of the Witchers. They’ve also got an animated spinoff called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf in the works too.

The second season of The Witcher is expected to run eight episodes and premiere on Netflix some time in late 2021.

