When The Witcher returns for its fourth season, things will look a little different.

Most fundamentally, there’s a new Geralt of Rivia, Liam Hemsworth, replacing Henry Cavill in the central role on the show following its first three seasons on Netflix.

Netflix announced the show’s official return date this weekend — and with it, unveiled the new teaser for the fourth season, including plenty of Hemsworth now playing Geralt of Rivia. It’s the first full look as Hemsworth as the character. Watch it below:

Speaking with Netflix’s Tudum website, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said of the upcoming episodes...

One of the things we always say is that it wouldn’t be The Witcher if everything ended happily ... This is the beginning of a two-season journey for our family to finally reunite and be together — hopefully forever.

Hissrich added “show up, be willing to be surprised, be willing to accept that things look different, and know that the core of what you love is still there ... we also have this amazing opportunity, halfway through a series, to relaunch it — to say, ‘Things are different, we’re coming out of the gate with a bang, and it’s bigger and better than ever.’”

Here is the upcoming season’s official synopsis:

After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good…

The Witcher Season 4 premieres on Netflix on October 30. Netflix has already renewed the show for a fifth season, which is planned as the series’ last.