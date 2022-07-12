Thor: Love and Thunder is getting some love from audiences and critics — and a fair amount of thunderous complaints as well. The movie grossed over $144 million in the U.S. over its opening weekend, immediately making it one of the biggest movies of the year. But the film has also received some of the worst reviews in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and audiences gave it a CinemaScore of a B+, which is on the very low end of what MCU movies typically earn. The lowest ever, Eternals, got a B. Even The Incredible Hulk got an A-.

When you’re scoring lower than The Incredible Hulk, things haven’t gone according to plan. So what happened here? Is the movie too silly? Is it too sad? Is it both? In our latest Thor video, we assembled a panel of experts — ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey and Matt Singer, and Rachel Leishman of The Mary Sue — to discuss every thing that went right and wrong with the movie. Topics include the humor, the performances, how the film compares to Thor: Ragnarok, and its surprising ending. Watch it below:

