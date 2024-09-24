The trailer for Thunderbolts* is here, and it is not what we were expecting. For one thing, the trailer is scored by the Pixies’ song “Where Is My Mind?” And that’s a fitting choice for this trailer because it introduces Bob — AKA the Sentry (played by Lewis Pullman) — to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time. And the Sentry is a superhero who struggles with major mental health issues. (If you know Marvel comics, you know that’s putting it mildly!) So that song in this trailer essentially worked as foreshadowing.

That’s just one of the fun hidden details, Marvel Easter eggs, and little things you might have missed in the new Thunderbolts* trailer. In our latest Marvel video, we’ll point out the dozens of references you missed, run through the comic-book history of the Sentry, explain who Julia Louis-Dreyfus is playing, and why this film has an asterisk in its title. Watch our full breakdown below:

Thunderbolts* is scheduled to debut in theaters on May 2, 2025.

