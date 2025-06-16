In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor (and several other characters) experienced prophetic visions that teased the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the time, everyone (including us!) assumed these visions were all about the arrival of Thanos and the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. And, to some extent, they were.

But Ultron also predicted humanity was doomed. And he focused most of his hatred on Tony Stark, who in some form or fashion is about to turn into Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. And the more you dig into Age of Ultron and its visions, the more you realize that Ultron could have been predicting that movie all along.

In our latest Marvel video, we look back at this underrated Marvel movie, and explore the ways the predictions and warnings of Thor, Ultron, and others could have been about Avengers: Doomsday, and what that all means for the MCU’s future. Watch our full breakdown of how Age of Ultron predicted Doomsday below:

