‘Uncharted’ Trailer: The Hit Game Finally Comes to the Big Screen

For years, a who’s who of filmmakers and actors have tried to turn the extremely cinematic PlayStation game series Uncharted into a movie. The list of directors who were attached to the material includes David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Dan Trachtenberg, and Travis Knight — and through the years names like Mark Wahlberg and Chris Pratt were tossed around as potential stars to play the franchise’s treasure-hunting hero, Nathan Drake.

Finally, the movie got made by director Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Zombieland) with Tom Holland playing a young version of Drake in a sort of origin story for the character. Wahlberg wound in the movie too — as Drake’s mentor and sidekick, Sully.

The film’s first trailer just hit the web, and while Holland doesn’t necessarily look or sound all that much like the older Drake of the games, the scope of the movie, with its wild action, mysterious artifacts, and intense chases, does feel like one of the Uncharted PS4 games brought to life. Take a look:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

Could this be the first great video game movie? Man, let’s hope so. Uncharted is scheduled to open in theaters on February 18.