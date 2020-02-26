‘Venom 2′ Set Photos Reveal Cletus Kasady’s Bizarre New Look

Filming for Venom 2, the sequel to 2018's Venom, is underway. The movie will be the third installment in the Sony Marvel Universe, and new set photos offer a look at Cletus Kasady, who has a totally new look.

Directed by Andy Serkis, the Venom follow-up will have Tom Hardy returning as Eddie Brock/Venom alongside Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage, Michelle Williams as district attorney Anne Weying, Reid Scott as Anne's boyfriend Dan Lewis, and Naomie Harris as Shriek.

Harrelson made a cameo at the end of the first Venom, teasing future involvement in the franchise. Everyone was prepared to see the villainous Carnage return as Venom 2's main antagonist, but no one was prepared for his bizarre new look.

In recently released set photos, we get a sneak peek at Harrelson's new outfit and 'do for the role of Cletus Kasady:

Let's begin with that hair. Who knew Cletus would be rocking a redheaded Squiggy hairstyle? And that layered Hawaiian shirt attire fits the gas station aesthetic perfectly. We can also see his iconic skull necklace, which lets us know that this man is, in fact, a villain and not a retired '50s greaser on vacation in Florida.

Harrelson's appearance is a bit of a shock, considering the last time we saw Cletus in Venom, he was sporting a head of brunette curls. So what happened in the time between Venom and Venom 2? We are so ready to find out.

Venom 2 is scheduled to hit theaters October 2.