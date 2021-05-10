The first Venom movie was not exactly faithful to Marvel Comics. Marvel’s Venom gets his symbiote from Spider-Man — it’s originally a living costume Peter Parker finds on an alien world. After the two have a falling out, the rejected costume bonds with Eddie Brock — a disgraced reporter with a grudge against Spider-Man — and the two swear revenge against Peter. Since Peter and Spidey couldn’t appear in Venom, the film had to invent a totally new origin for the character, with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) now a muckraking journalist who accidentally bonds with an alien “symbiote” that’s been recovered by a space expedition.

The sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, just unveiled its first trailer, and while it continues that same story, it has a bunch of new nods to Venom’s Marvel Comics’ history. They include a reference to Marvel’s most infamous mental hospital, the debut of Carnage’s comic-book live interest, and even a cameo by Spider-Man’s least favorite newspaper, the Daily Bugle. Check out all the Easter eggs in the Let There Be Carnage trailer below:

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Easter Eggs

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to open in theaters on September 24, 2021.

Gallery — Marvel’s Full Phase Four Movie Lineup, With Release Dates: