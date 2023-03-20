One of Marvel’s Veteran Producers Leaves Company

One of Marvel’s longest tenured producers, whose work with the company dates back to the before the days of its cinematic universe, has suddenly left the company.

Victoria Alonso was a credited co-producer on the very first Iron Man in 2008, and she has been with the company for the last 17 years, working on films like Captain America: The First Avenger, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther, and all four Avengers movies released to date.

But according to The Hollywood Reporter, Alonso’s final day at Marvel Studios after more than 15 years with the company was last Friday. Per their sources, “the reasons for the exit are unclear.”

Marvel Marvel loading...

READ MORE: The Weirdest Marvel Merchandise Ever Made

Alonso first joined Marvel in 2006, several years before the studio had released a single movie of its own, and well before the company was purchased by Disney. At that time, she was the head of visual effects and postproduction. And while she initially served as a co-producer on films like Iron Man and Iron Man 2, she later became an executive producer on almost everything Marvel released. Since 2021, she has been the studio’s president of physical and postproduction, visual effects and animation production.

Alonso hails from Argentina and moved to the United States as a teenager, first to pursue acting and then to work in the visual effects world. She was recently a producer on Argentina, 1985, which was Argentina’s official entry for the Best International Feature category at the Academy Awards. It was eventually chosen as one of the five nominees in the category, but it lost to All Quiet on the Western Front. (The film did win the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film.)

The next Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters on May 5. According to IMDb, Alonso is a credited executive producer on the film.

The Weirdest Marvel Comics Ever Published Of all the thousands of comics published by Marvel, these are far and away the strangest.