‘WandaVision’ Earns 23 Emmy Nominations For Marvel Studios

WandaVision has garnered a bewitching 23 nominations at the 2021 Emmy Awards. The nominations for the highly anticipated award ceremony were released on Tuesday morning, with WandaVision scoring Marvel Studios’ first major Emmy noms in history.

In terms of most nominations, the Disney+ series sits just behind Netflix’s The Crown and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian, both at 24 nominations apiece. WandaVision represents Marvel Studios in multiple high profile categories, including Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series, Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Elizabeth Olsen, and Lead Actor in a Limited Series for Paul Bettany. Kathryn Hahn also received an Outstanding Supporting Actress nom for her work as nosy neighbor Agnes, who transforms into Marvel villain Agatha Harkness mid-series.

Additionally, WandaVision also received attention for its sound mixing, casting, costuming, visual effects, writing, and directing. Songwriting team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez even received a nod for their insanely catchy title sequence song, “Agatha All Along.” You can read the full list of WandaVision’s nominations on the official Emmys website.

Upon its debut on Disney+ in January, WandaVision dazzled MCU veteran fans and newcomers alike. Its experimental, unconventional approach to the themes of trauma and grief was elevated by impeccable production design and dynamite performances from its leads and supporting cast. In addition to fleshing out Phase Four of the MCU, WandaVision serves as a love letter to eras of television gone by. The resulting show is an accessible-yet-exciting entry in the ever-expanding Marvel universe.

Along with WandaVision, Marvel Studios received 5 additional nods for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, accumulating a total of 28 nominations in advance of the ceremony. Not too bad for a company just breaking into television. The 2021 Emmy Awards will take place on September 19, 2021.

