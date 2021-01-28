New ‘WandaVision’ Clip Drops Some Big Hints For Episode 4

Marvel has been incredibly careful not to spoil any of the surprises in their first Disney+ series, WandaVision. Critics were only given access to the show’s first three episodes out of fear they might reveal the secrets in the rest of the nine-episode season. Starting this week, everyone discovers the new WandaVision developments at the exact same time.

Putting two and two together, that suggests that Episode 4 might be the first to really reveal exactly how Wanda Maximoff and Vision wound up in their strange existence designed around classic TV sitcoms. The new clip revealed by Marvel hyping this week’s episode appears to confirm that. (It has some potential SPOILERS for the episode, so if you want to wait until tomorrow to find this stuff out, consider yourself warned.)

For one thing, it reveals who was the voice that emanated from a Westview radio, asking Wanda who was causing her to warp reality. It turns out it was Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), the FBI agent who previously appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp. It also seems to show the unseen person who was watching the “WandaVision” show-within-a-show at the very end of Episode 1 — Darcy (Kat Dennings), Jane Foster’s former intern from Thor and Thor: The Dark World. Now, she works for S.W.O.R.D., the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division.”

Watch the full clip below:

We’ll know for sure tomorrow, but my guess would be that this scene we’re witnessing here of Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau encountering the weird energy barrier around Westview is actually a flashback to the moment that she first entered the town and became “Geraldine,” Wanda and Vision‘s new neighbor. Either she’s adopted the identity purposefully to spy on Wanda and figure out what’s going on, or simply entering Westview causes people to exhibit sitcom-like behavior (like when Herb trims his shrubs so far he’s actually cutting his fence). More will be revealed when the new episode of WandaVision premieres tomorrow on Disney+.