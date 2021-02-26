‘WandaVision’: The Coolest Easter Eggs on Episode 8

The following post contains SPOILERS for WandaVision Episode 8.

“The only way forward is back,” Agatha Harkness tells Wanda on this week’s WandaVision. And sure enough, this episode, dubbed “Previously On,” takes viewers back through Wanda Maximoff’s trauma-filled life, revealing the full story of her origin and the real source of her mutant powers. It builds to a major confrontation between Wanda and Agatha — and, in the post-credits scene — to the return of Vision in a new form that will be very familiar to fans of Marvel Comics.

That’s one of the many references to Marvel books and movies on this week’s WandaVision, which combined comics history as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe to give us a Wanda who is powerful enough to inherit the mantle of the Scarlet Witch. Below are ten of our favorite callbacks to earlier Marvel mythology on “Previously On.”