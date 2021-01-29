‘WandaVision’: Every Episode 4 Easter Egg and Secret

The following post contains SPOILERS for WandaVision Episode 4.

It turns out that helicopter that Wanda found a few weeks ago on WandaVision wasn’t a helicopter after all. It was a S.W.O.R.D. drone that transformed into a helicopter when it passed through the strange energy barrier that surrounds Westview, New Jersey. If you watch closely during Episode 4 when the drone is introduced, you’ll see that it’s colored blue and red with yellow trim and writing. That’s because those are Captain Marvel’s colors — and S.W.O.R.D. was founded by Captain Marvel’s best friend, Maria “Photon” Rambeau, who clearly selected the color scheme as a nod to her late friend. (You might also notice the drone is marked “S-57” a reference to The Avengers #57, the comic that featured the first appearance of the Vision.)

That’s just two of the awesome Marvel Easter eggs and secrets featured in the latest episode of WandaVision. We compiled all of them in the video below, including the references to Captain Marvel, the evolution of S.W.O.R.D., its connection to S.H.I.E.L.D., and the homage to the old Vision and the Scarlet Witch comic series where they move to the suburbs. Watch:

