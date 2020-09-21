The ‘WandaVision’ Trailer Has a Hidden Reference to a Huge Marvel Storyline

If you’re a little baffled by the WandaVision trailer, you’re not alone. Somehow Wanda and Vision are trapped inside a dream (or a nightmare?) of 1950s American suburbia, or at least a TV show version of it. And Vision might still be dead. And also he might be trick-or-treating in his classic comic book costume. Just what, exactly, is going on here?

The secrets won’t be revealed until WandaVision premieres later this year on Disney+ but if you watch that teaser very carefully, you’ll see what could be very big clue; a reference to one of the most important Marvel Comics storylines of the 2000s.

It’s in this shot of the bottle of wine. Look carefully at the label.

Marvel

The wine comes from the “Maison Du Mepris.” In French, Maison means “house” — so the bottle comes from the “House of M.” Note the big M on the neck of the wine bottle as well.

House of M is a 2005 crossover that briefly reshaped the entire Marvel Comics Universe. Written by Brian Michael Bendis and illustrated by Olivier Coipel, it was set in an alternate dimension where mutants have established their own nation led by Magneto and his family. The storyline was jumpstarted by ... the Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff. After suffering a mental breakdown, Wanda says “No more mutants,” and inadvertently reshapes the world into the “House of M.”

Eventually, Wanda and the heroes repaired the changes and everything went back to the way it was. But that same template could explain the weird world of WandaVision. Wanda could have suffered a similar mental breakdown following the death of Vision in Avengers: Infinity War. As a result, she inadvertently creates this bizarre reality where he’s still alive and they’re both trapped in this strange sitcom version of reality.

The other big X-factor, no pun intended, is that House of M was a huge storyline involving all of the Marvel Universe’s mutant characters — who at present do not even exist at all inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fox owned the rights to the X-Men movie franchise for decades, so none of those characters have been introduced in the MCU. But now Disney owns Fox, and controls the X-Men movies as well. So House of M, which involves multiple changes to the fabric of reality, could be a way to bring mutants into the MCU in one fell swoop.

If you missed it, or you just want to look for more clues, here’s the WandaVision trailer one more time. The show is coming soon to Disney+.