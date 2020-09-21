‘WandaVision’: Every Easter Egg in the New Trailer

The first trailer for WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios’ series for Disney+, dropped last night during the Emmy Awards. But just what is this mysterious show all about?

The latest video from Ryan Arey and the ScreenCrush video team breaks down the trailer and finds all the hidden Marvel Easter eggs and secrets. It shows all of WandaVision’s sitcom inspirations, particularly Bewitched, and it proposes a theory for exactly what is going on in this show. (Hint: It might be a pocket universe that Wanda creates with her powers.) But who is Kathryn Hahn? Could she be playing Agatha Harkness? Plus, we connect WandaVision to the rest of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Remember: Magic and the multiverse are going to be really important in the MCU this time around — and WandaVision could be the place to introduce all of it.

Watch all of the WandaVision Easter eggs below:

