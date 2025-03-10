Ahead of the premiere of Andor Season 2, Disney and Lucasfilm are making it very easy to sample the first season of the Star Wars political thriller.

If you are already a Hulu subscriber, you can now watch the entire first season there (until April 22). In addition, if you’re not currently a Hulu or Disney+ subscriber, you can watch the first three episodes of Andor for free on YouTube — or right below, where they are embedded.

Here is Episode 1, “Kassa.”

Here is Episode 2, “That Would Be Me.”

And here is Episode 3, “Reckoning.”

Disney also released a full recap of Season 1 that runs under 15 minutes. (The first season of Andor ran 12 episodes. The show, a prequel to the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, was created by Tony Gilroy and stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, and shows how he came to join the Rebel Alliance.

In addition, Disney will be holding an Andor Season 1 rewatch with Gilroy and “select talent” on Thursday March 13 at 3PM ET. That special promo event will be available on Disney+, Hulu, and the Star Wars YouTube channel.

Andor Season 2, which will be the series’ final season, premieres on Disney+ on April 22. This season will also consist of 12 episodes, with three episodes released weekly for one month. The new seasons feature several returning characters from Rogue One, most notably Ben Mendelsohn, once again playing the role of Imperial officer Orson Krennic, one of the leaders of the construction of the original Death Star.

