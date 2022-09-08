Disney Plus Drops Surprise BTS Concert Film

Disney+ Day is September 8, and they're rewarding fans with some exciting new content. While most of the new shows and films were announced in advance, they also included some extra surprises — maybe most notably, a new BTS concert film.

The movie is officially called BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage - LA. It features footage of the concert they performed on November 27-28, as well as December 1-2. The concert includes tracks such as “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and the titular “Permission To Dance.” The concert took place at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and runs over two hours long.

In addition to the concert film, Disney+ Day also includes a new and unannounced sneak peak at Andor, the next Star Wars TV show on Disney+. The show features Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, and the show takes place in the years before his Rebel squad stole the plans for the Death Star during the events of Rogue One.

Aside from these special releases, Disney is also releasing a number of other titles for their Disney+ Day. Those are as follows:

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

“Pinocchio”

A new episode of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

“Cars on the Road”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return”

“Remembering”

“Growing Up”

“Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory”

“Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances”

“Tierra Incógnita”

“Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder"

The “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” Sing-Alongs

“Welcome to the Club,” a new short from The Simpsons

You can catch the trailer for Permission To Dance On Stage here:

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Great Disney+ Movies You Might Have Missed These excellent films are all waiting to be discovered on Disney+.