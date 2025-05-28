‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Is Now on Streaming

Captain America has arrived at a brave new world: Streaming on Disney+.

The fourth Captain America feature — and the first starring Anthony Mackie in the title role — is now available for streaming. In Captain America: Brave New World, Mackie’s Sam Wilson finds himself in the crosshairs of the new President of the United States, Thunderbolt Ross (Harrison Ford). Ross wants Cap to work for him, and to assemble a new group of Avengers that operates as an official extension of the U.S. government. But you know what they say about the best laid plans of Red Hulks and men...

Mackie is a really good Captain America in my opinion, and Ford looks like he’s having a lot of fun as Ross/Red Hulk. The guy really goes for it. But I thought Brave New World fell on the lower end of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. As I wrote in my review back in February...

Searching for a word to best describe Captain America: Brave New World, the one that keeps coming to mind is inconsistent. Some of the hand-to-hand fighting is way above average for a Marvel film; some of the green screen backgrounds and visual effects are about as clunky as the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever produced. Sometimes characters from elsewhere in the MCU pop up in unexpected places, and the film makes no attempt to explain who they are or what they are doing; at other times the dialogue is so expository and blunt it feels like the verbal equivalent of getting pummeled in the face by a Red Hulk. For every good moment, there’s a bad one. Or two.

But Brave New World has already proven to be pretty important in the grand scheme of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; it was referenced several times in Thunderbolts*, and the end of that movie strongly suggests it will be even more important to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. If you like to keep with the MCU just so you’re prepped for the new movies, it’s probably worth taking the time to watch it on Disney+. And it’s not terrible; just the weakest of the four Captain Americas so far.

