Marvel Announces ‘Eternals’ Disney Plus Premiere Date

After a solid run in theaters, Marvel’s Eternals is headed to streaming. The company announced today that their most recent blockbuster, based on the Jack Kirby comics, will be available to watch on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, January 12.

In addition, Eternals will be one of the Marvel movies presented on Disney+ in an “IMAX Enhanced” print, which (according to Disney’s press release) “gives subscribers more picture with an expanded aspect ratio for an immersive viewing experience at home.” Marvel began streaming select titles in IMAX — with a slightly expanded aspect ratio to reflect how they were shown in IMAX theaters — back in November. The studio already has 13 titles available in IMAX Enhanced versions.

Eternals grossed $157 million in U.S. theaters and about $385 million globally; it’s the seventh-biggest movie in America in 2021 and the ninth-biggest worldwide. That places it squarely in the middle among Marvel’s 2021 releases, with Shang-Chi topping it with $431 million worldwide, but Black Widow lagging behind slightly with $379 million worldwide. (Black Widow, it should be noted, was the only one of the three films available to watch on Disney+ at the same time it was in theaters.) Eternals also holds the dubious honor of receiving the worst Rotten Tomatoes score and CinemaScore in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We’ll see how these rankings for reviews and box office are affected by the fourth and final Marvel movie of 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home, when it opens in theaters next week. And who knows — maybe Eternals will be one of those Marvel movies that plays better at home where you can rewind and freeze frame and get really granular in all of its quirky details.

Sign up for Disney+ here.