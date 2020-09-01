Waze Adds Kevin Conroy’s Batman As a Voice Navigation Option

If you’re looking to add a little extra darkness and absolutely no parents to your morning commute or your late summer road trip, take note: For a limited time, you can hear Kevin Conroy, the iconic voice of Batman from The Animated Series, offer directions in the navigation app Waze.

According to DCComics.com, Waze’s Batman promotion includes several different features and options:

Waze drivers can opt to hear directions in the style of Batman, voiced by Batman: The Animated Series actor Kevin Conroy, as well as select a custom Batmobile icon and Batman mood. Drivers who want a slightly more villainous experience can select The Riddler voice directions (voiced by actor Wally Wingert), mood and custom vehicle. Waze users worldwide can experience the Batman theme in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Nothing adds suspense to an already stressful drive to visit your in-laws quite like Batman barking at you “YOU MISSED THE TURN! ACTIVATE BAT E-BRAKE DRIFT NOW, ROBIN!” (I haven’t actually tried Waze’s Batman feature yet, I assume it has this. Please don’t tell me if I’m wrong.)

The Batman Waze theme is all part of 2020’s celebration of Batman Day on September 19. A full rundown of all the online fun to mark the occasion is available at BatmanDay.com. Waze’s Batman voice will be available for all Waze users from August 31 to October 31. Make sure you wear your Bat-seatbelt.