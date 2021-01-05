‘We Can Be Heroes’ Sequel In the Works Following Big Debut

Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes will be getting a sequel at Netflix. The family superhero film, which stars Pedro Pascal and Priyanka Chopra, debuted on the streamer on Christmas Day. According to Netflix, the movie is projected to be viewed by 44 million households in 28 days.

2020 was the year that proved anything is possible, even a Netflix-produced spinoff of the 2005 movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. While We Can Be Heroes didn’t receive critical acclaim, it was a hit with millennials and Gen Z viewers who grew up with the original, as well as those who remember Rodriguez’s Spy Kids series. It even features a cameo from Lavagirl (Taylor Dooley), which provides a blast of nostalgia from a much simpler time.

Netflix reported that We Can Be Heroes ranked #1 for children's programming in 88 out of 93 countries. The movie also reached a coveted slot in Netflix’s Top 10 across the globe. Following that logic, a sequel could be an ace in the hole. While Rodriguez wrote, directed, produced, filmed, and edited We Can Be Heroes, his involvement with the follow-up is still unclear.

December was a huge month for Netflix in terms of viewership. With everyone stuck at home for the holiday season, Netflix’s premiere offerings collected millions of streams. George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky is projected to be seen by 72 million households in its first 28 days, while the Shonda Rhimes series Bridgerton is predicted to be seen by 66 million households.