‘We Can Be Heroes’ Trailer: Netflix’s New Team of Kid Superheroes

It’s a big day for Robert Rodriguez. He directed this week’s episode of The Mandalorian, which features the return of a beloved Star Wars character. And Netflix just premiered the trailer for his new movie We Can Be Heroes, which like if The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl and Spy Kids had a baby, and that baby was a superhero.

The premise: What if all the Earth’s greatest heroes (including the aforementioned Lavagirl and Sharkboy) were kidnapped, and their super-powered children were Earth’s only hope to stop an alien invasion? In We Can Be Heroes, the adult cast of heroes includes Pedro Pascal, Boyd Holbrook, and Christian Slater. The original Lavagirl, Taylor Dooley, reprises her role, although Taylor Lautner is a no-show as Sharkboy (J.J. Dashnaw plays the character instead.) Here’s the trailer for the film, which very much looks like a Spy Kids for the MCU generation of children:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house. But whip-smart tween Missy Moreno (Yaya Gosselin) will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno (Pedro Pascal). Missy teams up with the rest of the superkids to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms. Granada (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). If they're going to save their parents, they'll have to work together by using their individual powers — from elasticity to time control to predicting the future — and form an out-of-this-world team.

We Can Be Heroes premieres on Netflix on December 25.