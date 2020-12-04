This Week’s ‘Mandalorian’ Featured the Return of a Classic ‘Star Wars’ Character

The following post contains SPOILERS for The Mandalorian “Chapter 14 - The Tragedy.”

The first episode of this season of The Mandalorian hinted at it, and this week’s episode confirmed it: Boba Fett is back.

Given Boba Fett’s bounty hunting origins, you might have assumed if the character did return, it would be in order to claim the price on Baby Yoda’s head. (Excuse me, “Grogu”’s head.) Instead, Boba was hunting for his armor, which Mando acquired from Cobb Vanth in that first episode of this season, “The Marshal.” There, Vanth — who bought the armor from some Jawas — offered the familiar Beskar to Mando in exchange for his assistance dealing with a Krayt dragon. As for his motivations, Boba Fett said only “I’m a simple man making his way through the galaxy.”

In fact, fans accurately predicted Boba Fett’s return last season after “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger.” That episode ended with a mysterious figure approaching the body of mercenary Fennec Shand, played by Ming-Na Wen. Although only his boots were visible, many viewers speculated that this was Boba Fett.

Lucasfilm

And it was. When Boba Fett confronts the Mandalorian over his armor, he has Fennec in tow, who now lives in his service after he saved her on Tatooine. During a fierce battle with Imperial troopers, Boba sneaks away onto the Razor Crest, and reclaims his armor. When he emerges, he looks pretty much like the guy we all knew and loved from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

The episode did not reveal how Fett survived his fate at the end of Return of the Jedi, only saying that like Fennec he was “left for dead on the sands of Tatooine, but fate sometimes steps in to rescue the wretched.” Here’s a few shots of Boba Fett in action in The Mandalorian:

It looks like his role on the show isn’t done yet. The deal between Mando and Boba was the armor in exchange for ensuring the safety of Grogu. But at the end of “The Tragedy,” Baby Yoda falls into the hands of Moff Gideon — and Fett says “until he is returned to you safely, we are in your debt.” Which means that Boba Fett and Fennec will return.

New episodes of The Mandalorian premiere on Disney+ on Friday. Two episodes remain in Season 2.

Gallery — More The Mandalorian Season 2 Images:

v