Netflix Subscribers Have Watched 1 Billion Hours of ‘Wednesday’

For the third straight week, the biggest English-language show on Netflix was Wednesday, the latest version of the Addams Family from director Tim Burton. Netflix subscribers watched another 269.6 million hours of Wednesday last week. That brings the show’s total hours viewed to date to 1.02 billion hours, making it just the second English-language show (and third show in any language) to cross that lofty threshold. The other two are Stranger Things 4 (with 1.35 billion hours viewed) and Squid Game (1.65 billion hours viewed).

Here is the updated list of Netflix’s most-watched English-language shows ever (based on the number of hours these shows were watched in their first 28 days of release on the service):

Netflix’s Most Popular English-Language TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix (in English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.

Netflix’s new miniseries Harry & Meghan was the second-most watched show of the week, with 81.5 million hours viewed. The top film of the week was Lady Chatterley’s Lover (29.0 million hours), narrowly beating Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (28.0 million hours). Amongst non-English-language content, the hottest titles were the Norwegian film Troll (52.2 million hours) and the Colombian series The Unbroken Voice: Season 1 (26.8 million hours viewed).

As for Wednesday, it would need Netflix users to watch roughly 331 million hours next week to put it ahead of Stranger Things for the top spot on Netflix‘s all-time most-watched show list. Given the way the series is trending, that is unlikely but not impossible. If every Wednesday fan watches the show on an endless loop between now and and next Tuesday they can pretty much guarantee total domination of this arbitrary list that Netflix puts out. Good luck, guys.