If the football game doesn’t look like anything to you, we have something that might. Return to Westworld as HBO drops the first official Season 2 trailer, chock-full of all the robot-on-human carnage you could ask for from the Super Bowl, along with an April premiere date.

As promised, HBO released an official trailer for the sci-fi drama’s long awaited return; this time setting an April 22 premiere. The spot itself almost seems like an advertisement for the park, before Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores declares it “our world.”

Elsewhere of Westworld Season 2, the spring “Journey Into Night” is expected to answer practical questions about the park, potentially even a date for the show’s setting. Ed Harris will be back to play Season 2 on “extreme mode,” as will his younger self and former friend, while Talulah Riley and Louis Herthum have been upped to series regular. We’ll also finally get answers on the mysterious “SW” park, and hopefully learn what became of poor Elsie and Stubbs. New additions include Leftovers alum Katja Herbers, Neil Jackson and American Gods star Jonathan Tucker, Vikings favorite Gustaf Skarsgard, Tyrant alum Fares Fares, Zahn McClarnon, Betty Gabriel and LOST star Hiroyuki Sanada.

We’ll likely see more soon, so stay tuned for the latest on Westworld Season 2.