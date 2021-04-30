What ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Was Really All About

The following post contains SPOILERS for the entire season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

After six hours of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, what exactly was the point? Yes, the show introduced a new Captain America to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — or two new Captain Americas if you want to be really technical about it — but mostly it kept the status quo as it was at the end of Avengers: Endgame, with Sam Wilson as Steve Rogers’ hand-picked successor to carry on Cap’s legacy.

Really, when you get right down to it, Falcon and Winter Soldier wasn’t a show about Captain America at all. It was about power; those who have it, those who want it, and what happens when those two sides come into conflict. In our latest video essay, we explore the use of power on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and examine how each of the series’ main characters reflect that theme. Watch it below:

Gallery — Our Favorite Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 6 Easter Eggs: