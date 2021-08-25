‘What If’: Episode 3 Easter Egg Breakdown

The new episode of What If…? starts with Nick Fury’s speech from The Avengers about the idea of bringing together superheroes as a team of protectors. The speech gets repeated several times until Fury says “I wrote the speech!” — which reveals, for the first time, that Fury’s pep talk to the Avengers wasn’t spontaneous. It was carefully scripted; a way to manipulate the heroes into doing what he wanted. That’s Nick Fury for you.

And that’s one of the many Easter eggs, Marvel secrets, and references in the third episode of What If…?, “What If… the World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?” In our latest What If…? video, we go through all of them, from the references to Iron Man 2, the sources for all of Samuel L. Jackson’s dialogue, the reason Ant-Man might do what he did, and all the musical callbacks hidden throughout the episode. Watch them all below:

