What Is the Marvel Multiverse? A Brief Introduction

After its introduction in Loki and What If...?, the multiverse comes to Marvel’s movies with Spider-Man: No Way Home. If you haven’t read comics or you skipped Loki and What If...? the concept can be a little daunting. There are multiple versions of familiar heroes and villains? Even dead ones? And now they can meet and interact? How does it all work?

That’s what our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video is all about. It explains what we learned about the multiverse in Loki, what the heck the “Sacred Timeline” is, how the multiverse functions within the worlds of Marvel and DC, and how alternate timelines can create new universes as part of the multiverse. It all sounds very confusing, but once you break it down, it’s all relatively easy to understand. Watch it below:

If you liked that video about the ins and outs of the Marvel multiverse, check out more of our videos below, including one on the villains in No Way Home and whether they might actually be variants, the mysterious identity of the sixth member of the Sinister Six in No Way Home, our look at where Venom could pop up in the film, and all the Easter eggs in the last No Way Home trailer. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.