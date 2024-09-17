Marvel’s Agatha All Along finally premieres on Disney+ this week, and while this is the series premiere, there are literally dozens of hours of stories from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that all lead into this show: Films and TV shows about the history of magic and how they set up the events of this new series.

That’s what our latest Marvel video is all about. We’ll tell you everything you need to know that happened in Eternals, Doctor Strange, WandaVision, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Multiverse of Madness, and more, so that you are totally caught up in time for the big Agatha All Along premiere. Instead of dozens of hours, this will only take about 20 minutes. (You’re welcome.)

Watch our full Agatha primer video below...

