What’s Kang’s Role in ‘Ant-Man 3’?

The following post contains SPOILERS for the season finale of Loki.

Shooting on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has officially begun. And if you weren’t excited before, you have to be now that the film will clearly involve Jonathan Majors’ Kang, who was introduced in the final episode of Loki. The version of the character on that show, though, was called “He Who Remains,” a variant of the true Kang who we’ll presumably meet in Ant-Man. As for what he’ll be doing in the film, well, that’s the big question.

The Loki finale offers some clues to Kang’s plan, as does Ant-Man 3’s official title and Kang’s many appearances throughout the years in Marvel Comics. In our latest Marvel video, we explore some theories about what Kang will be doing in Quantumania, and what that could mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Watch it below:

If you liked that video about Kang’s potential role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, check out more of our videos below, like all the plot holes in Loki, how Loki might be involved in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, aand ll the clues that Kang was the bad guy behind the TVA all along. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The entire season of Loki is now available on Disney+. Marvel’s next series, What If...?, premieres on Disney+ on August 11. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania is scheduled to open in theaters in February 2023.

