The following post contains SPOILERS for the final episode of Loki.

Ant-Man has never been one of the premiere Marvel movie franchises. Its hero is a guy who can shrink, and his movies so far have been fittingly small-scale affairs (at least on the scale that Marvel typically operates at). It appears that that might change with the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That’s because that film is the only confirmed upcoming appearance by Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conquerer, the multiversal villain who was just introduced at the end of Loki Season 1.

That fact alone has brought a lot of curiosity to the project that might not otherwise be there for yet another adventure featuring Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne. Quantumania isn’t due out for over a year — but production on the film has officially begun according to Peyton Reed, who has directed all three Ant-Man films. On Twitter he announced the start of shooting with a ... curious photograph.

White Rabbit as the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania confirmed.

Don’t ask me what this has to do with the plot of Ant-Man 3. It’s probably nothing. What is certain is that in addition to Rudd, Lilly, and Majors, Quantumania will also feature returning cast members Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer as Hope’s parents, Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne. Plus Kathryn Newton is joining the series as Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter. In the earlier films, Cassie was a little girl — but thanks to the five year time jump from Avengers: Endgame (where Cassie was played by Emma Fuhrmann) she’s now a teenager. There’s a lot of speculation around where her character could go next; in the comics, Cassie becomes a member of the Young Avengers, a team that also includes Wanda and Vision’s twin sons from��WandaVision.

So there’s yet another reason to be curious about Quantumania. It is scheduled to open in theaters on February 17, 2023.