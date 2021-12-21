What’s Next For Spider-Man After ‘No Way Home’?

This post is about what happens after Spider-Man: No Way Home, so out of necessity it will contain SPOILERS for No Way Home. That’s how this works, guys.

Okay so: Spider-Man: No Way Home ends with its title character returning to something like his classic status quo. Peter Parker is a lonely, lovable screwup who uses his powers to help people because someone he loved taught him that with great power must come great responsibility. The ending of No Way Home makes it so that the next Spider-Man movie could be about almost anything involving the Web-Head. So where should Marvel and Sony go from here?

That’s the subject of our latest Spider-Man video. In it, ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey, The Mary Sue’s Rachel Leishman, and myself debate what we think the next Spidey movie should look like. What villain do we want to see next; Kraven, Venom, or someone else? Should J. Jonah Jameson become the franchise’s key antagonist? Is it time for a movie version of ... The Clone Saga? And how does everyone forgetting Spider-Man’s secret identity impact all of this? Watch our full discussion below?

If you liked that video about what will happen next to Spider-Man after No Way Home, check out more of our videos below, including how Venom will join the MCU, our spoiler-filled review of No Way Home, and our look at every plot hole in No Way Home (and how to explain them). Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.

Every Spider-Man Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best With great power comes great Spider-Man movies. (Sometimes.)