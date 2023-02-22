‘House of the Dragon’ Teases Season 2 Premiere Date

It looks like a return to Westeros is coming in 2024.

While he would not reveal a specific date, HBO’s Casey Bloys gave an interview where he said it would be a “good guess” to say that House of the Dragon Season 2 would debut next year but that the show wouldn’t be eligible for the 2024 Emmys. Which would mean Season 2 would have to premiere after May 31 of 2024.

Bloys also told Variety that just because House of the Dragon is now firmly established as a major series on HBO and HBO Max, that doesn’t mean the cable channel streaming service couldn’t add additional Game of Thrones spinoffs or prequels to its lineup. As he explained...

I am not doing it based on wanting to have one a year, two a year. I want to do it based on the scripts that we’re excited about ... Remember to get House of the Dragon following up from Game of Thrones, we developed a lot of shows, shot a pilot, developed a bunch of scripts and we got ‘House of the Dragon. To do that again is going to take the same amount of effort. You have to develop a lot of things, try things. You never know what’s going to work. So we’re currently doing that.

In addition to House of the Dragon, HBO has explored a slew of additional Game of Thrones TV shows. Those include a show based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg, a show about the Sea Snake, and possibly a continuation of Game of Thrones focusing on Kit Harington’s Jon Snow. The pilot Bloys mentions was for a prequel show called Bloodmoon that was set thousands of years before Game of Thrones and starred Naomi Watts. (House of the Dragon is only set a few hundred years before Thrones.) That first pilot ultimately wasn’t picked up as a series.

The first season of House of the Dragon is currently streaming on HBO Max.

The Worst Movies Based On Good TV Shows Sometimes horrible movies happen to bad television series. Here are the worst offenders.