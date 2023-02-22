‘House of the Dragon’ Teases Season 2 Premiere Date
It looks like a return to Westeros is coming in 2024.
While he would not reveal a specific date, HBO’s Casey Bloys gave an interview where he said it would be a “good guess” to say that House of the Dragon Season 2 would debut next year but that the show wouldn’t be eligible for the 2024 Emmys. Which would mean Season 2 would have to premiere after May 31 of 2024.
Bloys also told Variety that just because House of the Dragon is now firmly established as a major series on HBO and HBO Max, that doesn’t mean the cable channel streaming service couldn’t add additional Game of Thrones spinoffs or prequels to its lineup. As he explained...
I am not doing it based on wanting to have one a year, two a year. I want to do it based on the scripts that we’re excited about ... Remember to get House of the Dragon following up from Game of Thrones, we developed a lot of shows, shot a pilot, developed a bunch of scripts and we got ‘House of the Dragon. To do that again is going to take the same amount of effort. You have to develop a lot of things, try things. You never know what’s going to work. So we’re currently doing that.
In addition to House of the Dragon, HBO has explored a slew of additional Game of Thrones TV shows. Those include a show based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg, a show about the Sea Snake, and possibly a continuation of Game of Thrones focusing on Kit Harington’s Jon Snow. The pilot Bloys mentions was for a prequel show called Bloodmoon that was set thousands of years before Game of Thrones and starred Naomi Watts. (House of the Dragon is only set a few hundred years before Thrones.) That first pilot ultimately wasn’t picked up as a series.
The first season of House of the Dragon is currently streaming on HBO Max.