‘The Last of Us’ Announces Season 2 Premiere Date With New Teaser

We haven’t seen the last of The Last of Us.

The hit HBO and Max series, easily the most critically-acclaimed adaptation of a video game to date, is back for its long-awaited second season this spring. Series co-creator, writer, and executive producer Neil Druckmann revealed today at the Consumer Electronics Show, that Season 2 will premiere on cable and streaming in a matter of months.

HBO and Max then released a new teaser for the second season, featuring tons of new footage of the upcoming season:

The first season of The Last of Us, based on the acclaimed PlayStation video game series, premiered almost exactly two years ago, on January 15, 2023. The show was a critical and ratings hit, earning 24 Emmy nominations and eight wins. The first season, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, adapted the events of the first The Last of Us game from 2013.

The upcoming season draws on material from The Last of Us Part II, which was released in 2020. Both Pascal and Ramsey will return in Season 2, joined by new cast members Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Danny Ramirez, and Jeffrey Wright.

Here is the new season’s official synopsis:

Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

The Last of Us Season 2 premieres on HBO and Max in April. The new season consists of seven episodes. (The first season was nine episodes long.)

