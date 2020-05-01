Marvel Will Resume Publishing New Comics At the End of May

One month ago, Marvel announced it was suspending publishing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and its enormous impact on the world of comics retail. The primary distributor of comics to comic stores, Diamond, suspended its shipments at the start of the pandemic, which basically brought the entire industry to a halt. Today, readers who are desperate for a fix of their favorite Avengers and X-Men got some good news: Marvel will resume its weekly publishing schedule by the end of the month.

In an announcement on the company’s website, Marvel announced it will...

...keep a balanced release schedule for its comics and trade collections as the industry continues to restart distribution and comic shops begin to reopen and adapt to current social distancing policies. Stay tuned for more information as Marvel continues to release new comics in the most thoughtful way we can for fans, creators, and the industry during these unpredictable times.

They also published the lineup of comics and trade paperbacks that fans can expect for Marvel’s first seven weeks of regular shipments, which will largely alternate between Wednesdays with new comics and Wednesdays with new trades and graphic novels. The first week with new comics will be May 27, when we’ll get Amazing Spider-Man #43, Avengers #33, Marauders #10, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1, and Venom #25. The following Wednesday, Marvel will release a bunch of trade paperbacks, including The Amazing Mary Jane Vol. 1 and an omnibus of Joss Whedon and John Cassady’s run on Astonishing X-Men. Marvel also noted that all of these titles will be available in both physical and digital form; for the full list, go to Marvel.com.

It’s not a full regular slate, but it’s better than nothing at all — both for comics stores and fans who look to Marvel’s superheroes for their weekly escape from the real world. We need that escape now more than ever.