Where Did the New Captain America Shield Come From?

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, an old Steve Rogers gives Sam Wilson (AKA Falcon) his Captain America shield, and asks him to carry on his legacy now that he’s old and his Marvel contract has expired. But wait — just a few scenes earlier, during the massive battle between all the Avengers and Thanos, Captain America’s shield got completely destroyed. And then after the battle, when Steve Rogers travels to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful places in timestream, he doesn’t take his shield with him. So where did this shield that everyone in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is fighting over come from?

That’s the subject of our latest MCU video. In it, we expound on different fan theories about where and when Steve Rogers went to grow old with Peggy Carter, and where and how Steve might have acquired a new Captain America shield that he could then pass on to Sam. We also consider a provocative idea: That the shield comes from an alternate timeline like the ones Avengers: Endgame created, where the shield previously belonged to ... Sam Wilson’s Captain America.

Watch the full video below:

