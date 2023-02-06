‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Trailer: The ’90s Favorite Gets a ‘Remix’

More than 30 years after the original White Men Can’t Jump became a surprise hit in theaters and then on home video, the movie is getting a remake — or a “remix,” as the official announcement bills it. Gone are original stars Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson replaced by Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow, respectively. Where the original movie was written and directed by sports film guru Ron Shelton (who also made Bull Durham, Cobb, and Tin Cup) the updated White Men Can’t Jump was co-written by Kenya Barris and directed by Calmatic.

The film is a Hulu original; watch the trailer below:

Here is the new version of White Men Can’t Jump’s official synopsis:

From 20th Century Studios,’ the all-new comedy “White Men Can’t Jump” is a modern remix of the iconic 1992 film that celebrates the streetball hustling culture of Los Angeles. Multi-platinum rap superstar Jack Harlow makes his movie debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his career, and Sinqua Walls stars as Kamal, once a promising player who derailed his own future in the sport. Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers—opposites who are seemingly miles apart—find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.

I always thought the appeal of White Men Can’t Jump was the appeal of the two stars (plus Rosie Perez, of course), as much as it was the premise and the streetball setting — to the point that rather than make a sequel, Snipes and Harrelson quickly teamed on an action movie called Money Train that emphasized their comic chemistry together. But I could be wrong! I guess that theory will be put to the test when this new White Men Can’t Jump premieres on Hulu on May 19.

