Paul Bettany Reveals the Identity of ‘WandaVision’s Big Cameo

On the press tour hyping the release of WandaVision, star Paul Bettany began teasing a Marvel cameo at the end of the series that would be, in his words, “very exciting” and “an actor I’ve longed to work with all of my life.” His teases sent fans into a frenzy of speculation. Could it be Dr. Strange, setting up Wanda’s role in The Multiverse of Madness? Could it be Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, taking control of S.W.O.R.D.? Could it be Patrick Stewart, bringing the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

It looks like the answer to all of those questions, and to every other guess, is a disappointing no.

A day before the WandaVision finale settles the matter once and for all, Bettany appeared on Good Morning America looking to temper expectations for this “very exciting“ appearance — by revealing that the character in question had already debuted. It turns out Bettany was cheekily referring to himself as the new all-white Vision controlled by S.W.O.R.D. that appeared in the post-credits scene of last week’s episode.

“You know when you think something’s gonna be funny and you say it, and then you actually panic about it?” Bettany confessed on GMA. It turns out it was all a big joke — the actor he loved and respected and always wanted to work with was, tee hee, himself. But then people took the joke seriously, and began suggesting other Marvel heroes who could show up that, Bettany admits, were all “good ideas.”

He continued, “They’re going to be so disappointed when they find out it’s me.” Watch the exchange below:

Okay, so it looks like the big Marvel cameo at the end of WandaVision is a big bust. But hey, at least we know good Vision and bad Vision will actually square off in the finale. That’s something, right? Right?!?

Gallery — All the Questions WandaVision’s Finale Still Needs to Answer: