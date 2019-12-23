‘Rise of Skywalker’: Why Did Kylo Ren Make His Big Decision?

The following video contains SPOILERS for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The Rise of Skywalker hinges on a huge decision made by Kylo Ren — AKA Ben Solo. Throughout all three recent Star Wars movies, Adam Driver’s Kylo has wrestled with his true nature. Despite his attempts to bury any goodness within him, he’s continued to be tortured by the “pull” of the light. But then, in The Rise of Skywalker, after a final battle with Rey and a plea from his mother, Kylo finally gives in to his better nature and becomes Ben Solo for good.

But why? The exact reasons for this huge decision are not entirely explained in the film. This video, by ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey, attempts to make sense of it — and to understand exactly what it means if, as the film claims, Ben’s mother Leia knew about Rey’s true origins and knew she could turn Ben good all along. What was she waiting for if she could fix all of this with the Force? Let’s see in this video...

