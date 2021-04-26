The following post contains SPOILERS for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and probably for Captain America 4, whenever Marvel makes that.

All season long, the title of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has sounded like a question: Which of the two heroes would become the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America. In Marvel Comics, both characters have served as the Sentinel of Liberty. So either one could theoretically have ended the show by taking up Steve Rogers’ old shield.

Really, though, when you get right down to it the new Captain America had to be Sam Wilson. In our latest ScreenCrush video essay, we break down all the reasons Sam was the only correct pick to replace Steve Rogers — and why Bucky would have been an absolute disaster as the MCU’s second Captain America. (No offense, Bucky.) Watch it below:

