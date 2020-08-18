Why ‘Star Wars’ New Republic Was Always Doomed to Failure

Return of the Jedi ends on such a high note. The Rebels are victorious. The Emperor is dead. The Empire is on the verge of collapse. It was the dawn of a New Republic.

But when we rejoin our heroes in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, everything has fallen apart. The First Order is rising. Luke Skywalker is missing. Han Solo’s quit the Republic and he’s hanging out with Chewbacca and smuggling again like a dad from the suburbs who buys a Mustang and starts dressing like he did in college.

Despite the mega-happy-ending in Return of a Jedi, the New Republic was always doomed to fail. The new video from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey uses the long history of Star Wars novels to explain what went wrong — and why it was basically a foregone conclusion that this would happen:

